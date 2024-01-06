A TikTok video of a young Nigerian man who built a beautiful house for his parents has gone viral

The man revealed the old house they used to live in before he decided to give them a more modern one

He also documented the entire process of building the house from the foundation to the finishing touches

A young Nigerian man has touched the hearts of many people with his TikTok video, where he showed how he built a beautiful house for his parents.

The man wanted to give his parents a better living condition than the old houses they used to live in.

Son builds house for parents. Photo credit: @kabalinton/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He took it upon himself to construct a new and modern house for them, and he captured the whole process on camera.

The video shared by @kabalington, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the different stages of the house construction, from laying the foundation to painting the walls.

The man also showed the contrast between the old houses and the new one, highlighting the remarkable difference in quality and appearance. The new house looked spacious, elegant, and comfortable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kenpeters20 reacted:

“I tap from your ur blessings Boss.”

Kaba Darlington responded:

“Your own no go spoil.”

User5800234261726:

“Congratulations.”

Arthur:

“Na so my bro.”

Elvis:

“Congrats i tap from it.”

Collins321:

“Congratulations my bro.”

Wisdom:

“Congratulations brother.”

Igwefrankosinachi:

“Amen oooooo boss.”

White money:

“More blessings my guy.”

Cherryblinks2:

“Congratulations Dear.”

Man builds mansion as Gift for parents, furnishes interior

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who finished a mansion for his parent to appreciate them has taken to TikTok to celebrate.

He shared a video showing how the building process started right from the foundation level as a tipper brought sand. The man (@dia..mond..d2) said that he was happy to be finally done with the project. He added it was the best birthday gift.

The house has a vast compound with well-designed flooring to make it modern. It's interior was well furnished. People who saw the expensive roofing sheets he used for the house thanked him for making his parents happy.

Source: Legit.ng