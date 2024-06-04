A Nigerian woman was so happy to board an aeroplane in business class and her action melted hearts online

In a heartwarming clip, she had a video call session with her daughter to show her that she was enjoying life

The happy woman also shared photos of herself sipping wine and eating food food while onboard the flight

A Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video of her mother who flew to an undisclosed location in business class.

She shared the video via the official TikTok account and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views.

Mum calls daughter while onboard flight Photo credit: @mummyeleven1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares video of mum onboard business class

In a post shared by @mummyeleven1 on the TikTok app, the happy mother was seen enjoying a good meal and sipping wine in business class.

She also had a video call session with her daughter to show her the good things she enjoyed during the flight.

As if that was not enough, the happy mother did not hesitate to send photos to her daughter for more confirmation about her enjoyment spree.

The happy daughter shared the post on her TikTok page with the caption:

"Your Nigeria mother wants to prove to you that she’s enjoying life without you and chilling in business class. First she sends you a snap to show you that she is enjoying. Then she calls you on FaceTime so you can see she's enjoying. Then she sends pictures to prove to you that she's enjoying. British Airways needs to make her their brand ambassador."

Reactions as Nigerian mum enjoys flight

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@hayfeveriskillingm said:

"Omg she was on my JFK last night/this morning. I was the flight attendant working her cabin."

@dazzle said:

"I don’t know what I was doing when God was sharing sweet mothers."

@omobola said:

"My mama go post am on fb normal post fb status,WhatsApp status, TikTok caption am enjoying my life is d goal. She no sabii more Dan is d goal."

@Nail tech/Pedicurist In Auchi reacted:

"My mum's brother lodged her in a hotel for his daughters birthday. My mum full my gallery with pictures and videos. Even video call."

@Mamu said:

"Once I see “my Nigerian parents “I start laughing because I know it’s always something with us. My children are tired of me."

@Maher Chol added:

"My mum does this and says nothing just smile and move the camera it could be anywhere. So cute. Live your life mamma."

Watch the video below:

House help trembles as she boards aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a viral video that captured a young girl's reaction after boarding an aeroplane for the first time.

While onboard, the young girl who sat by the window of the aeroplane kept staring into space and making scary gestures.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng