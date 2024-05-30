A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her better half on the TikTok app

In the clip, she revealed the face of her better half and netizens didn't hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

While sharing the clip via her official account, she showered accolades on him and appreciated him for caring for her

Reactions have been trailing a video of a young Nigerian lady showing off her older lover.

She posted the video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering comments from netizens.

Lady appreciates her man for being sweet Photo credit: @yes_am_shuga/TikTok.

Lady showers praises on love of her life

The lady identified as @yes_am_shuga on the TikTok app said her man changed her world with his sweetness.

She gushed over the way he cares for her and assured him that her heart would always belong to him alone.

In his words:

"I fell in love with this guy and he changed my world. I never knew love could be so sweet. He cares, he truly cares. I never thought it would be this way. I am lost in love and I'm found too. My heart is his and he's my better half."

Reactions as lady shows off older lover

Nigerians stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their thoughts about the video.

@Ella said:

"I just de reason your mumsy reaction the first time you introduced him to family cuz mine? She go whyne me like say tomorrow no de. Congrats."

@shine said:

"Congratulations my dear stay with who treats you right period!!!"

@Immaculatevibe wrote:

"I say na only poverty fit put me for this condition. God please bless me financially, make I no go shock my papa."

@Favour_Of_GoodLife asked:

"Please don’t add to my anger. Who’s this guy?"

@Torithebadiie stated:

"I go Dey use face mask dey commot make this kind love wey dey air no enter my nose."

@Immaculate said:

"Make una no provoke me this evening ooo. Nah Regina Daniels cause this thing oooo. Nah she open door for them."

@Kim’s hairline plug said:

"But there’s nothing wrong with this man am only seeing mature man. Congratulations nne."

@Vivian added:

"Congratulations my dear ur home is blessed, the kind rest of mind wey dis babe go get ehhh. God bless ur home sugar."

Watch the video below:

Elderly woman ties knot with lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a simple traditional wedding ceremony between an elderly woman and her lover went viral online.

A video showed the moment the woman performed her marital rites in the presence of her husband, kinsmen, family and friends.

