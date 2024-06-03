A Nigerian girl has been criticised on social media for drawing a tattoo of her boyfriend's name on her body

A video shared online showed the entire process from the moment she arrived at the tattoo artist's place

Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok with many expressing negative fears

A young Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after engraving a seemingly permanent tattoo of her boyfriend's name on her body.

The video which was shared via the TikTok app quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments.

Lover girl tattoos boyfriend's name on her body Photo credit: @temioluwaofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in love displays new tattoo

In the clip shared by a tattoo artist identified as @temioluofficial on the TikTok app, the lady visited his place all smiles to get the tattoo.

She sat gently on a chair and after the work was done, she displayed the part of her body which had the name 'Ifeoluwa' engraved on it.

At the end of the video, she couldn't hide her excitement as she caught a clear view of her new tattoo.

While sharing the video, the tattoo artist sent a message to her boyfriend Ifeoluwa, warning him never to break her heart.

"POV: Your homie joined the 'finished people's community' that you just came out of. Ifeoluwa whoever you are please don't break my homies heart like they broke mine. Don't fvck up."

Reactions as lady honours boyfriend with tattoo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the trending video.

@Pope_abraham said:

"If she eventually breakup make she just find another guy wey dey bear ifeoluwa date, so that the tattoo no go waste."

@ariyoshorinmade wrote:

"Na this kind time the spirit of break up dey raise in Gear, to like Gear 7."

@Jabs craft said:

"Shey make we tell am. But normal you for brief the shima na, but then let her do whatever she chooses."

@Henry said:

"Yo I wanna have a tat like these on my left arm. Sending a dm."

@I am IFEOLUWA added:

"Don’t worry I won’t break your heart I promise."

Watch the video below:

Lady's weird tattoo trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's decision to tattoo a straight line on one side of her body left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions.

The tattoo comprised of a straight line drawn from the back of her ear all the way through her shoulder, arm and down to her middle finger.

Source: Legit.ng