Zenith Bank's Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Adaora Umeoji has finally begun work in her new historic role

In the Nigerian bank's 34 years of existence, Adaora became the first female to hold such a position

Adaora's appointment was disclosed in a statement by Zenith Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, March 19

A video showing the moment Zenith Bank's first female Group Managing Director/Chief Executive assumed office has warmed hearts on social media.

The clip was released via the bank's verified Facebook handle and blew up.

Adaora Umeoji is the first female GMD of Zenith Bank. Photo Credit: Zenith Bank Plc, Chioma Nwadike

In the clip, Adaora's ride arrived at the bank's premises. She stepped out elegantly dressed in female suits and was warmly received by the staff of Zenith Bank.

She posed for pictures with some staff and was seen sitting in her office. Adaora's appointment as the new chief executive of Zenith Bank took effect on June 1.

Before her historic appointment, Adaora had worked in various managerial capacities in the bank for over a decade.

People hail Adaora Umeoji

Onyinye Umenwankwo said:

"My Big Mummy,am not wrong when I choose you as one of my role Model. You still motivate me to keep pushing that one day I will get there Congratulations once again.May your resumption brings growth to you company in Jesus name,Amen."

Harrison Mmadudili Chika Mmadudili said:

"Aguata to the world.

"Ladies can do it even better.

"Congratulations Ada-Chineke."

Yetunde Babajide said:

"Darling, from the vibrant city of New York, I send you my deepest love and adoration. Omo to Gbayi. Gurl! Keep shinning. "

Ifeyinwa Okechukwu said:

"Biko work on the charges. Zenith is threatening my life with charges."

Marvellous Chukwuemeka said:

"Zenith Bank should work on their charges , it's too much , they debit me 250# almost everyday , I'm saving and I don't expect you to be taken much from me . 250# everyday ,how much go come remain from the money I'm saving , it's too much please do something about it."

Lady recalls personal encounter with Adaora Umeoji

