A Nigerian man has shed light over the ongoing inflation challenges in Nigeria and the debate surrounding the proposed minimum wage

While the Nigerian government considers approving a new minimum wage demand, man expresses concerns about its potential impact on the inflation rate

He suggests that a more realistic minimum wage would fall within the range of ₦100,000 to ₦150,000

As Nigeria grapples with an inflation problem, the debate over the proposed minimum wage has intensified.

The Nigerian government's recent consideration of approving a new minimum wage demand has raised concerns among citizens like David Bent.

A Nigerian man argues that even if the government were to magically approve the high minimum wage demand, it would likely exacerbate the inflation rate.

In the X post, he said though Labor unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have pegged the minimum wage high.

However, there is room for negotiations. He suggests that a more realistic minimum wage would fall within the range of ₦100,000 to ₦150,000.

In his words, as shared by @sirdavidbent:

"I believe NLC and TUC pegged it high, so there can be room for negotiations. A more realistic minimum wage will be around 100-150k. And they should work heavily on lowering the inflation rate and for God's sake, bring back the fuel subsidy. Tulubu's failed policies have gone on long enough. And if Nigeria is so broke that it cannot afford 100k minimum wage, then lawmakers, senators, governors, ministers and their so-called special assistants should have their salaries and allowances slashed to the barest minimum. We can't keep running irrelevant and frivolous government expenses and expect the people to endure and suffer. Enough is enough."

Labour makes fresh demand from Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that organised Labour has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing negotiation between its leaders and the federal government on a new minimum wage.

According to the union, Tinubu's intervention in the negotiation could help avert the indefinite strike that labour has scheduled to commence on Monday, June 3.

According to The Punch, the union's demand came as the federal government cautioned that the new national minimum wage labour was asking for would destabilise the economy.

