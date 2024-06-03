The Labour Party (LP) has urged workers' unions to engage in renegotiations with the government concerning a new minimum wage

Mr. Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, said the organised labour minimum wage demand is unrealistic

Ifoh advised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to consider the federal government's current offer of a N60,000 minimum wage

Ikeja, Lagos-The Labour Party (LP) has called on workers' unions to renegotiate with the government on a new minimum wage rather than resorting to industrial action.

This was as LP noted that the move would only aggravate the current economic woes of the country, pointing out that there should be a more civil way to address the situation.

As reported by The Nation, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, made this appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, June 3, in Lagos.

Nationwide strike not an option

Reacting to the nationwide strike declared by organized labour over the demand for a new minimum wage, Ifoh stated that a strike was not an option as it would lead to increased hardship and suffering for the people.

He said:

“Our immediate reaction is that the organised labour should not throw Nigerians into more hardship. Nigerians are already grappling with a lot of challenges and we do not need to exacerbate the situation."

NLC's minimum wage demand is unrealistic

Speaking further, Ifoh said that the minimum wage demands by the organized labour is unrealistic, stressing that even if adopted, it may not be sustained.

“I think the demand for N494,000 minimum wage is unrealistic. It is unrealistic.

“It is a figure that cannot be sustained because it will imply that Nigeria will take all that money it has to pay the civil servants."

LP advises on continuous engagement

Ifoh suggested that the labour union should keep engaging with the federal government to agree on a mutually acceptable figure.

He said:

“Negotiation should continue until they get something better.

“Asking Nigerian workers to stay at home will affect everything, including the cost of living and Nigerians cannot afford that now. Negotiation is not a one-off thing."

NLC urged to accept FG's offer

Ifoh also advised the NLC to work with the 60,000 minimum wage of the current administration.

“If the Federal Government is not willing to go above N60,000 minimum wage, I think that the Organised Labour should work with what is available while it continues to negotiate.

“We know this government has not gotten it right. It is still trying to test the waters."

Labour shuts down National Assembly, Federal Secretariat, others

In a related development the parliamentary staff union of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday, June 3, shut down the national assembly (NASS), Abuja.

This is, however, in compliance with the indefinite strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to press home demand for living wage for Nigerian workers.

