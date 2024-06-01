A video captured the moment Borussia Dortmund arrived at Wembley to watch the match against Real Madrid

In the clip, the fans wore jerseys identical to the primary kit associated with the Dortmund team

Jadon Sancho’s side hoped to lift their second trophy after pulling off an upset against Real Madrid in the semi-final

A video captured the exciting arrival of Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium for their match against Real Madrid.

The clip showed enthusiastic fans proudly wearing the team's iconic yellow jerseys.

Fans of Dortmund arrive at wembley. Photo credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

According to thecasualultra, fter their surprising victory over Real Madrid in the semi-final, Jadon Sancho's team was eager to secure their second trophy.

On Real Madrid

Real Madrid, founded in 1902, is one of the most prestigious and successful football clubs in the world.

Based in Madrid, Spain, the club is renowned for its impressive record in both domestic and international competitions.

Real Madrid has won numerous La Liga titles and holds a record number of UEFA Champions League trophies, underlining its dominance in European football.

Known for its all-white kit, the team is often referred to as "Los Blancos." Real Madrid has been home to many football legends, including Alfredo Di Stéfano, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane, who also achieved significant success as the club's manager.

On Borrusia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund, founded in 1909, is a prominent football club based in Dortmund, Germany. Known for its passionate fan base and electrifying playing style, Dortmund has established itself as a force in German and European football.

The club has won multiple Bundesliga titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League, signaling its prowess on both domestic and international stages.

Famous for their iconic yellow and black kits, the team is affectionately called "Die Schwarzgelben" (The Black and Yellows).

Dortmund's home matches are played at the Signal Iduna Park, one of the largest and most atmospheric stadiums in Europe.

Watch the video below:

Kaka predicts winner of the Champions League final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Real Madrid star Kaka is confident that his old team will secure their 15th UEFA Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid reached the final by defeating Bayern Munich, while Borussia Dortmund earned their place by overcoming Paris Saint-Germain.

Kaka praised Real Madrid's spectacular season and expressed his belief in their victory, as fans eagerly anticipate an exciting match between these two top-tier teams.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Sergio Ramos' son shared a touching message with Toni Kroos before his final Champions League match against Dortmund.

