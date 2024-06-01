Sergio Ramos' son sent an emotional message to Toni Kroos, who was set to play his final Champions League match against Dortmund

The boy wished the Los Blancos midfielder good luck in the game and revealed that Kroos was his favourite player

Real Madrid hopes to lift their 15th UCL trophy, while Borussia Dortmund aims to replicate their stunning upset against PSG

Sergio Ramos' son shared a touching message with Toni Kroos before his final Champions League match against Dortmund.

He expressed his admiration for the Real Madrid star, calling him his favourite player, and wished him success in the game.

Ramos' son messages Kroos ahead of the UCL final. Photo credit: ESPN

Source: Twitter

Real Madrid is aiming for their 15th Champions League title, while Borussia Dortmund is looking to create another memorable upset, similar to their victory over PSG, according to ESPN.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Jiji_Byte:

“He looks nothing like Ramos, he looks more like Kroos.”

@UTD_MNM:

“Why does he look as if he could Toni Kroos's kid?”

@cutejannygal:

“Why is he telling his son what to say like the child doesn’t mean those words.”

@uchuddy10:

“Why is everyone saying the boy looks like Kroos?”

@Austinooffical:

“White hair Looks more like Toni Kroos than Ramos.”

@bakarwaar:

“Sergio became a likeable player after he left Real.”

@janean49505:

“Kids have no loyalty these days. One minute they're wishing you luck, the next they're switching sides like it's a playground game.”

@MikEliseev:

“Your dedication to covering football news and events from all around the world is truly admirable. Thank you for all the great content!”

Mikel Obi predicts UCL final winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, predicted the football club to get to the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley, London, in the United Kingdom.

Obi tipped Manchester City or Arsenal Football Club to get to the 2023/204 UEFA Champions League final.

He stated this while appearing as a guest for the UEFA Champions League draw in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, March 15.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Kaka predicted the winner of the upcoming UCL final.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng