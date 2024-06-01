The head-head battle between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund ahead of the UEFA Champions League final

Both football teams have met fourteen times with Real Madrid winning six, and drawing five while Dortmund managing victory thrice

Real Madrid has scored 24 goals in previous matches against Dortmund 19 goals in the previous 14 matches

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

London, United Kingdom - Both Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have met fourteen times before tonight's UEFA Champions League final at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

Real Madrid has won six times while Dortmund have experienced victory three times.

Real Madrid have upper hand in the head-to-head battle Photo credit: Alex Caparros/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

Previous matches

Both teams have played out a dram on five occasions in the European club competition.

This is according to a report on the UEFA website.

The German football club has scored 19 goals in the 14 times while the Spanish giant has netted 24 goals in previous matches.

All-time top scorer

Marco Reus with 24 goals is Dortmund’s All-time top scorer while four-time World Football of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo with 105 goals is Real Madrid's All-time top scorer in the competition.

Competition record

According to UEFA, the German side has won one of their two previous finals, while Madrid has triumphed in 14 of their 17 showpiece appearances to date.

Dortmund's only victory at the final was in 1997 against Juventus. They won by 3-1.

Legit.ng recalls that Slovenia’s Slavko Vincic will be the match referee at Wembley. UEFA, the European football governing body, confirmed the 44-year-old’s appointment earlier in May.

Why Dortmund could earn more If they lose to Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Borussia Dortmund might end up earning more money if they lose the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final to Real Madrid.

The team led by Edin Terzić stand the chance of winning €22.5m (£19.3m) – which is more than the €20m (£17.2m) given to the UEFA CL winners.

This is due to the several add-ons attached to the transfer of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023

Source: Legit.ng