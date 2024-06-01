Former Real Madrid star Kaka has expressed his confidence that Los Blancos will secure their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy

Former Real Madrid star Kaka is confident that his old team will secure their 15th UEFA Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid reached the final by defeating Bayern Munich, while Borussia Dortmund earned their place by overcoming Paris Saint-Germain.

Kaka praised Real Madrid's spectacular season and expressed his belief in their victory, as fans eagerly anticipate an exciting match between these two top-tier teams.

Kaka, who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2013, voiced his excitement and optimism regarding his former team's chances.:

“I’m very happy that Real Madrid are again in the Champions League final. They had a spectacular season. I hope and I believe that we will win the 15th Champions League,” he said, as reported by MSN.

Real Madrid, known for its rich history and success in the Champions League, aims to add another title to its impressive record.

As the two teams prepare to face off, football fans worldwide eagerly await what promises to be an electrifying match.

