A viral video has captured a young girl in tears over water and milk, gaining widespread attention online.

The clip shows a woman, who is filming, advising the girl not to cry when she needs something.

Kid asks for milk and water. Photo credit: @cynosure_beautyplace

Source: Getty Images

After giving her water, the girl seems content, but just 30 minutes later, she begins crying again, this time asking for milk right after competing her meal, as shared by @cynosure_beautyplace.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nuzzyluv said:

“All these refurbished grandmas and grandpas that God is sending back sefe.”

My munat wrote:

“Her own yes is okay.”

Loba commented:

“Is the way she is even replying for me wasn't expecting it at all.”

AtofCynosure:

“She will always pause her cry to answer yoU to hear If you will say what she want hear.”

Harbayurmi:

“She too resemble her papa chai.”

TheadeoflagoslI:

“My question now is where una dey take download all this grandma's and grandpa's OC. The way she replies is amazing me definitely she knows what she's doing. Awon omo lile.”

Ajibadetomiwa310:

“Nah she go talk and still say okay.”

Oreke:

“Aderike! what a lovely name.”

Comb Together:

“What is dont do that you said she ask for whatever she wants now she wants milk pls give her.”

IdayatCynosure:

“I wasn't expecting her to ask for milk that fast.”

Source: Legit.ng