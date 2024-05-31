A young lady who had recently finished her camp immediately went to her mother's business, which had garnered online attention

In the video, the woman gave an emotional salute to her mother, expressing gratitude for her contributions

The NYSC member's mother eventually hugged her and danced, celebrating her daughter's achievement

After finishing her camp, a young lady headed directly to her mother's shop, which had recently gained popularity on the internet.

The video showed her giving a heartfelt salute to her mother, expressing deep appreciation for her unwavering support.

Lady corper salutes mother. Photo credit: @florencegift1

Source: TikTok

In response, her mother, an NYSC member, hugged her tightly and danced with joy, celebrating her daughter's achievement, as shown by @florencegift1.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ezekielayomide18 said:

“My uncle did same he as been looking for job for 2 yrs na aunty coper.”

Odunayo_BabyA wrote:

“I can never do this cause I go just Dey laugh my mom self go spoil everything.”

Nweke Joy commented:

“U get time oo.”

Nynyhorlah's Beauty Hub:

“Who else cried while watching this how I wish my mom could wait.”

Bags & Slippers:

“I cried watching this.”

Hossanah03:

“Shyness no fit allow me do this.”

Baalebiggy:

“Congratulations latest copper, u will be great in life, ur mother's stress will not be in vain.”

Yemdup:

“Mama your happiness will not turn to sorrow.”

WOnlyD:

“Congratulations dearso emotional tears of joy.”

Patricia Essien:

“Congratulations to you girl.”

Lady corper gives emotional salute

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video that captures the emotional reunion of a young woman and her mother after she completed her NYSC camp has melted many hearts online.

The woman, who had just finished her mandatory one-year national service, ran to her mother with joy and gratitude and gave her a respectful salute and a cheerful hip hip hooray for her selfless service to her.

Her mother, who had supported her education through thick and thin, was overwhelmed with pride and happiness and hugged her daughter tightly.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a pregnant lady, supported through her education by her mother, a smoked plantain vendor, captured the hearts of people.

Source: Legit.ng