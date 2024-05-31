Global site navigation

Generous Lady Gives Elderly Woman Food and Wads of Cash, She Falls to Ground
People

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • A generous lady offered a variety of food and wads of cash to an elderly woman after discovering that she was kind-hearted
  • In the video, the kind lady informed her that she wanted to leave the food with her, asking for her consent to retrieve it the following day
  • The elderly woman agreed, saying it was fine but eventually, the lady revealed it was a prank to test her kindness

A kind-hearted woman gave an elderly lady an assortment of food and a significant amount of money after learning about her good nature.

In the video, the generous woman explained that she wanted to store the food with the elderly lady and would return to pick it up the next day. The elderly lady kindly agreed.

Elderly woman gets money and cash from good samaritan
Woman excited after getting cash and food. Photo credit: @damilaroyall
Source: TikTok

Eventually, the woman revealed that it had all been a test of the elderly lady’s kindness and announced that she could keep both the food and the money, as shown by @damilolaroyall.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User729421187245 said:

“Which day I'm going to surprise my mother like this haaaaaaaa ...... oh Lorddo it for me b4 this year run out.”

Ayanfe Eledumare:

“Thank you for your kind comment.”

Harhykhe commented:

“So nobody notice the baba I think he felt somehow he also needs help@how I wish.”

Dd Empire:

“Ma'am pls I want U to assist me also am a single mom of two.”

Wisyljohnson:

“Hope I can help with #500.”

La'cute kiddies & varieties:

“Thanks so much sis for your support to Our people pls next time stop buying noodles for old woman most of them don't even know how to eat them.”

Neemhart22:

“I am happy for mama i wish I can help this papa.”

Slimzy:

“Thanks for always putting smiles on people's face... May God enrich your pocket always.”

NicoleNandjui:

“Let's support those in need, there is more joy in giving, all who donate remain blessed.”

Hoyeleye Yheenkah Xtiana:

“Royal u really doing great job I pray for you, may Allah continue bless u more.”

Oluwanisholayaku7:

“Thanks. Baba fi anure wamiri.”

Source: Legit.ng

