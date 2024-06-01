Nigerians have reacted to a video showing a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student's document and passport being used by a meat seller

A lady shared the clip and noted that the 'aboki' used the student's document and passport to wrap suya

Many Nigerians were in stitches over the incident, with some wondering why the student's passport couldn't be removed

A video showing a document and passport belonging to a UNILAG student being used by a meat seller to wrap suya has left netizens in stitches.

A lady who posted the clip on TikTok laughed over it.

UNILAG student's passport and document used to wrap suya. The image of a meat seller on the left is for illustration purpose. Photo Credit: @slaywithmikun, Zikoko

Source: TikTok

"Person go suffer submit documents in school. Aboki go dey use am sell suya," @slaywithmikun wrote.

In the clip, someone was seen eating suya from the paper. The document belonged to a female student who enrolled in UNILAG during the 2012/2013 session.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a similar development, a UNILAG law attendance sheet was used for suya.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the suya wrapper

LOVE said:

"Dey no evn remove the passport!"

Perry❤️Chase said:

"I can’t hide it any more na me be the aboki wey use am sell suya."

Precious said:

"Them no fit still remove the passport."

GOD NEVER FAILS ✝️ said:

"Nah why I say school nah scam."

TEE &TEE JEWELRY'S said:

"They can't even remove the pic."

Lil Gwin said:

"U self dey chop am with the passport ha na wa ooo."

M k ~<❤️>~ said:

"But guy did try to call the girl even if the paper no good she fit try photocopy am."

BIG KUNJAY⚜️ said:

"Hin sure me say the girl na those girls wey dey sit for front be this or HOC."

WAEC certificate used to wrap suya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an original WAEC certificate was used to wrap suya by a meat seller.

A photo of the certificate belonging to Oweisana Braduce was posted on Twitter by Alakowee. The certificate shows that Oweisana sat for the West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE, in June 2011.

Oweisana sat for the WAEC examination at Obotebe Secondary School, Burutu, Delta State. The certificate indicates that he was born on February 26, 1991, registered for eight subjects, and passed all of them.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng