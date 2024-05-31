A video of a female corper who was locked up in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) hostel dancing has gone viral online

According to the NYSC member, she found out she was locked up in the room because she slept off

Mixed reactions trailed her dance video as people shared their NYSC orientation camp experiences

An NYSC member got netizens talking after sharing a video in which she danced alone while locked up in the camp hostel.

The corper shared the clip on TikTok and it blew up on the social media platform.

The corper danced energetically to Davido's song. Photo Credit: @korewa258

@korewa258's TikTok clip was captioned:

"Lol, i was so relaxed then #korewa258 @Steeze Boy #tcheletedancechallenge."

In the clip, the young lady wore white shorts on a white top and matching white socks on flip-flops.

She showed off dance moves while the song Tchelete (Good Life) by her Davido, featuring Mafikizolo, played in the background.

She said she was locked up after she slept off.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the corper's action

Vicko said:

"The day I slept off and woke up to see no one in the room… the joy that filled my heart ehhh… I slept again."

Anime Freak said:

"I was restless the day it happened to me, time con slow."

Mochi Victor said:

"In boarding school then, na to start to dey move people water."

dorcasfinney said:

"I tried hiding buh the soliders are always coming to my bunk shouting “ that mama u are still there."

lindy_cute25 said:

"No go cast d update .

"My favorite time to bath is always wen I hear d whistle so dey can lock door bfor I finish den I will jus climb bed ND slip."

KaKa said:

"You hide ahbi your slep off..

"You wey enter under bed."

OLUWASEUN❤️ said:

"If they do mistake say something lost Omo you don enter soup."

DAT -ITSEKIRI -GIRL said:

"Which be say dem lock you sister you hide under your buck bed."

