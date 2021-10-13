Faculty of Law of the University of Lagos became a subject of discussion on social media after the Public International Law attendance sheet was used to sell suya

A Nigerian man bought suya and when he got home, he discovered that an attendance sheet was used to wrap the meat

The photo was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline and many people couldn't believe their eyes

An attendance sheet that was signed by Public International Law students of the University of Lagos was used to wrap suya and the photo has generated massive reactions on social media.

In the photo that was posted on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, there were names, matric numbers, and signatures of students on the attendance sheet.

UNILAG attendance sheet was used to wrap suya and many Nigerians couldn't believe their eyes. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

The person who bought the suya was surprised that the meat he bought was wrapped with an attendance sheet from UNILAG.

Sharing the photo, @yabaleftonline wrote:

"Una wey Dey always carry attendance for head, na hin be this."

Social media reacts

Many Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @cutekimani said:

"See Oladotun signature as e long like say he wan go use am for CBN."

@n.a.d.i.d_ wrote:

"Where the hell di they get their suya paper from dust bin?"

@onughadaniel commented:

"It’s this same faculty that wouldn’t let you write exams if you don’t meet the required attendance quota."

@rensol01 said:

"I remember that guys name and signature."

@iamyourgpy_vibes wrote:

"Please don't stay away from lecture hours... Blessings."

