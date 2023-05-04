A male member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC was caught napping inside a lecture hall

The soldier who caught the young man sleeping walked to where he sat and started using his cap to fan him

Other corps members, as well as those who have seen the video online, could not control their laughter after seeing the scene

A funny scene ensued at an NYSC camp when a soldier caught a corps member sleeping during lectures.

In a video posted on May 5, the corps member appeared to be tired, and he slept off inside the lecture hall.

The soldier used his cap to fan the NYSC member inside a lecture hall. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayo.un.

Comments on the video suggest that it was recorded at the NYSC camp in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Soldier treats sleeping corps member with dignity

The funny scene showed how the soldier handled the situation and how he quickly attracted the attention of other corps members.

The soldier walked to the place where the corps member was sitting and used his cap to fan him in a hilarious way.

As he fanned him, the corps member continued to sleep while his colleagues laughed uncontrollably.

Although the soldier did not immediately punish the corps member people who have seen the video suggest that the young man may do a frog jump later. The video was posted by @ayo.un.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Reggae Dancehall Archive said:

"To serve Nigeria no easy."

@ogubuikegoodluck commented:

"See problem."

@SSB commented:

"I pity this guy with frog jump."

@LORD_MAXAT said:

"Frog jump awaits."

@Dr_George95 reacted:

"This one go do frog jump ehnn."

@Elsalis said:

"SAED na your mate?"

