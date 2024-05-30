A young Nigerian lady has caused a commotion online as she revealed what a white man did for her

She said the white man was lonely and paid her house rent in full despite just knowing her under a week

She went on to throw shade at Lekki boys, who would have required to sleep with her before rendering such help

A Nigerian lady, @justlivinglargee, has heaped praise on a white man for paying her rent despite meeting her online.

@justlivinglargee noted that the lonely white man paid her rent a week after they met online.

She said the white man paid her rent after a week of meeting her. Photo Credit: @justlivinglargee

Source: TikTok

"POV: A lonely white man you meet online paid your rent in full, one week after meeting him," @justlivinglargee captioned her TikTok video.

@justlivinglargee shaded Lekki boys while comparing them with the white man.

"Lekki boys for want make i climb their bed," @justlivinglargee wrote.

Another Nigerian lady was overjoyed as a white man arrived in Nigeria to see her.

Watch the video below:

@justlivinglargee's video stirred reactions

Mir@ said:

"I am going to meet mine soon no time lol."

Stella couture said:

"Pretty privilege, I can’t relate sha."

LONER said:

"Nah only the one wen dey ask of mi nude I dey see blocking straight."

maryjane said:

"Mine just bought me a car last month."

Dimepiece said:

"Just be careful babes, dont send him anything you know you cant post ur."

Newton fak said:

"No be money una want before so what is the difference."

Emmanuel said:

"Swear say u never climb bed since you meet him."

Beauty home in Oshogbo said:

"Where Una Dey meet all these intentional men naah."

Lady flaunts dollars received from oyinbo husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who married an older white man had shown off the dollars he gave her.

The lady (@nkirukaofuma) has never stopped letting people know she is happy with her man. In her TikTok video, she replied to someone who wanted to dampen her joy.

The new bride flaunted $100 (N78,220) bills in response to the TikToker, who wondered why young ladies are now going for older men, asking for the secret. Her response drew even more reactions to her page as well-wishers congratulated her on an amazing wedding ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng