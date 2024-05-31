A Nigerian waitress has stunned internet users with the huge tip a customer gave her at her workplace

According to the waitress, the male customer credited her account with the money after she served him

The huge tip caught people's attention, with some asking if there are vacancies at her workplace so they could apply

A Nigerian waitress, @userujvii, has celebrated receiving a N200k tip from a male customer at her place of work.

Taking to TikTok, @userujvii displayed the credit alert she received via email.

A customer tipped her N200k. Photo Credit: @userujvii

Source: TikTok

@userujvii expressed delight that the customer tipped her after she served him. @userujvii added that people said she is hardworking and polite.

"They said Am always polite nd hardworking#viral #fypage #work God bles him Thnk you @Ochukonewton nd @Pastor Trish Branson l hv been folwn ur pray," @userujvii captioned her TikTok post.

Netizens showed interest in working in her workplace.

Watch the video below:

People show interest in waitress' job

Nenye❤️ said:

"Wow I won resume work."

Crystal said:

"Congratulations babe."

sweetcandy-22chocolate said:

"I dey find work o."

pearl_kayo said:

"M not surprised I was once a waitress nd I experienced such."

chetty said:

"Please vacancy dey ur work place?"

Waitress makes N310k in one night

In another news, a waitress displayed the massive tips she got in one night.

While revealing the impressive amount she made, Genevieve explained that she couldn't keep it all to herself. She said:

“Here’s what I make in a night as a waitress. I had about eight tables, but my section never really got popping. It was a slow Sunday night.”

Waitress sacked over her tip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a waitress was sacked for refusing to share her N1.7 million tip with colleagues.

Daily Mail reported that details indicate that the restaurant manager forced the lady known as Ryan Brandt to retain KSh 99,000 (N359k) but give out KSh 396,000 (N1.4 million) for her workmates to share.

The huge tip came from a group of good Samaritans led by real estate company owner Grant Wise through their '$100 Dinner Club' at the Oven and Tap in Bentonville, Arkansas. Every member of the club contributed KSh 11,000 (N39k) towards the tip, which was handed to Brandt to split with another waitress who had helped serve the group.

