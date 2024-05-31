A Nigerian man has shared his lovely experience after visiting the home of viral sensation, Mummy Zee

In his post, he revealed that the woman gave him a plate of food and when he tasted it, he vowed to marry a woman who can cook like her

Social media users who read his tweet stormed the comments section of his post to react to his experience

A Nigerian man has praised Debbie popularly known as Mummy Zee for her great prowess in the kitchen.

Mummy Zee first made headlines on social media after revealing that she woke up by 4 am to cook for her husband.

Man praises Debbie after tasting her food

In a new tweet, a user identified as @wizarab10 said he visited the woman's house and she served him food.

Wizarab commended the woman's cooking skill and stated that the food tasted so good in his mouth.

He further vowed to marry a woman who would be able to cook great meals just like Mummy Zee.

In his words:

"See what Mummy Zee DebbieOA served me and you people were dragging her for cooking. You will not make heaven. See as food sweeeeeet. Her huaband AbiolaAdebisi7 is enjoying oooo. If I see one more person that tells me to marry who cannot cook, I fit swear for am."

Reactions as man praises mummy Zee's food

Nigerians stormed the comments section of the man's post to share their thoughts.

Ezekiel Aleke said:

"I pity guys that marry for look or fame. Marry who gives you peace. Nobody is coming to save you in your marriage. Don’t marry to impress no one."

King Zubie wrote:

"Mumzee sabi. This is a real woman! A queen. No be all this houseflies we dae see for podcast."

Andrew J said:

"Just marry the one that cook you good food if you like food, if nah the one wey sabi knack you like just marry someone like saidaboj."

Biimore3 said:

"Aswearugod. Na wetin I dey talk be this ooo you must Sabi cook. Me wey like food, if you no Sabi cook forget it. Ano dey marry for look ooo, you must Sabi cook Weller."

Fiona said:

"Ok, it's enough. I cook. My mum cooks. Other women cooks. My dad and brothers can cook. When did cooking become such a big deal?"

