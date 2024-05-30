A Nigerian man of Igbo descent has explained why he remained on his feet while proposing to his woman

The young man who recently engaged his heartthrob hailed himself for being the first person to command respect from a woman after years of mistake

Internet users shared their thoughts on his marriage proposal announcement as people congratulated him

A Nigerian youth, Nwafo Felix O Sun, proposed marriage to his girlfriend in an unusual manner by doing it on his feet while she knelt.

An excited Felx shared a picture from his successful marriage proposal as he welcomed his heartthrob home.

Felix said Igbo tradition forbids a man kneeling for a woman. Photo Credit: Nwafo Felix O Sun

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Felix sang his praise for being the first man to command respect from a woman.

He noted that men have made the mistake for years, but stated that the igbo tradition doesn't support kneeling for a woman.

Felix added that he abode by the Igbo tradition as a custodian of the culture. Speaking further, Felix said that a woman's submissiveness builds a home. Felix's Facebook post read:

"The first man to command respect from a woman after several years of mistake.

"Igbo tradition doesn't support us to kneel for woman.

"As a custodian of culture, I abide by the rules.

"Submissiveness of woman builds a happy home.

"Eliza welcome.

"My ways are positively different.

"Story long."

People congratulate Nwafo Felix

Favour Kalu said:

"Congratulations .

"But the ring method is not an Igbo culture….just go to her father’s house and tell the father you want to pluck pawpaw from his backyard and pay bride price that is the traditional way of an Igbo man…..congratulations my boss your home is blessed."

Emeka Obinwanne said:

"I was there.

"To God be the glory .

"Congratulations my dear brother!"

Gini Gold said:

"Congratulations to you and Eliza, may the good Lord grant your heart desire."

Alinco Alinco said:

"Igbotic Man.

"Congratulations to you Brotherly. This is the Normal way and thing to do."

Jane Achu said:

"Congratulations my brother, but u no invite me ooo."

Lee Tansi said:

"Congratulation to you Mama I wish you happy marriage life I am the happiest person on Earth kudos to you Mama."

Ada Omenuko Preshy said:

"Congratulations Dear ok u v see the Eliza indeed ur home is blessed."

Man proposes to lady while standing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had proposed to his woman while still standing.

A short clip sighted on TikTok captured the man on both feet at a gathering as he asked the lady to be his wife.

Chants from people at the gathering urging the lady to say yes, rent the air. When she eventually accepted, a man began raining money on the couple while people jubilated in the background.

Source: Legit.ng