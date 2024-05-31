A Nigerian man has listed one important thing he wants in a woman if he were to get married any moment

The man drew an inference from his sister-in-law, who treats her husband like a real king of the house

The man said his sister-in-law, who is seven months pregnant, still kneels to serve her husband food at home

A man has come out to make clear the interesting quality he would want his woman to have.

The man made the list in a TikTok video, which has now gone viral and received many reactions.

The pregnant woman kneels to serve her husband food. Photo credit: TikTok/Chulo Wayz.

Source: TikTok

He shared a clip, showing how his sister-in-law pampers her husband and treats him like a real king of the house.

According to Chulo Wayz, his elder brother's wife, who is seven months pregnant, still kneels to serve her husband food.

Using that as an example, Chulo said he would also like to marry a woman who has a character like his elder brother's wife.

He wrote on TikTok:

"If my elder brother's wife who is seven months heavy can kneel to serve the husband, then why can't I get same treatment? Just why?"

The video he posted drew netizens' attention to the comment section to share their views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pregnant woman kneels to serve her husband food

@Queen_Vannyray said:

"I feel for her. Your brother no even fit help her up. You think this behavior is what makes a woman submissiv.e? Men Watin una really want."

@creamybibi commented:

"Because why? You have 2 heads and one tail? You go tey for bus stop. Make Una Dey deceive Una self, pure content, if no be wickedness how will you allow a heavy pregnant woman be kneeling to serve food?"

Lady and her husband posted in the same NYSC camp

In a related story, a Nigerian lady and her husband, who are both graduates, were posted to the same NYSC orientation camp.

The lady shared a video showing how they had fun during the NYSC camping period, which lasted three weeks.

The video went viral and got many comments from social media users, some of whom said they were seeing such a coincidence for the first time.

Source: Legit.ng