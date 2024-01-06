It is raining millions and goodies for Mummy Zee, a Nigerian woman who was criticised by some sections of netizens for saying she wakes up by 4:50 am to cook for her husband

After her account got over N2 million in donations, people have pledged a car for her husband, scholarships and many more

Since she became a viral sensation, Mummy Zee has seen her X account blow up, amassing close to 45k followers at the time of this report

Nigerians do not seem done with Mummy Zee, @_Debbie_OA, as more people have made mouthwatering pledges to the pregnant mum and her husband.

Recall she had written on X about how she wakes up by 4:50 am to cook for her husband to counter his female co-worker's move of giving him food at work.

She has been gifted over N3 million so far. Photo Credit: @_Debbie_OA

That single tweet earned her criticism but was also the small fire that ignited the inferno of goodies that has continued to come her way.

Mummy Zee offered car, scholarships, others

After she appreciated netizens for the over N2 million she received, a group, @_TheSpiritGroup, offered to support Mummy Zee and her family with N1 million.

Another tweep, @iam_gomez2, offered her husband his car. He wrote:

"Good afternoon @_Debbie_OA, i’m willing to give your husband this 2012 lexus is250. you’re a good woman and your man deserves it.

"Happy new Year ❤️."

Other offers Mummy Zee got include a bed frame, freezer, a satellite dish, and an opportunity to be assisted in relocating to the US with her family, amongst others.

Check out some of the offers below:

1. Car offer:

2. Scholarship offer for her husband:

3. Car tyres offer:

4. Phone brand offers Mummy Zee and her husband phones:

People react to the massive offers Mummy Zee received

@Ssentongopeter5 said:

"They were right a woman can build a home or destroy it. For his case he got a whole construction company."

@Views09 said:

"Whatever you prayed for on 31st December 2023, I tap into it. That Grace of open doors and favor, I enter am."

@victorCsylvanus said:

"Bruh this woman's aguero moment came in January!!!!! First week of January!!!!"

@harluks_ said:

"Me and my guy were still talking about this like an hr ago. Men mount no worry yourself .

"The best of men are still men."

@SDX_Trades said:

"When Men mount indeed feminist go silent ."

@mister_ade5 said:

"When they say Grace will speak for you, My brothers and sisters, this is what they mean!"

How Nigerians contributed over N2m for Mummy Zee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mummy Zee had been rewarded with millions for sharing how she cares for her husband.

The lady, @_Debbie_OA, showcased the over N1 million people sent her. Hours later, she cried out that it had reached over N2 million.

She displayed her account balance as she appreciated netizens for their love and support.

"Where's the tweet with my account number again gan sef. Please it's okay, I'm scared," she wrote.

