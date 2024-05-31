A young man was thrilled to purchase his first motorcycle and proudly showcased it on social media

He shared photos from his visit to the bike shop, capturing the moment he made his selection

After the purchase, he posted a photo of the receipt, revealing that he bought the motorcycle for 1.6 million naira

Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

After buying it, he also shared a photo of the receipt, showing the price of 1.6 million naira, as shown by @gossipmillnaija.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Keisha_amaka wrote:

“Setting him up for drags…1.6m is not 160naira. There are levels to this and he will grow bigger…congratulations to him it’s not easy.”

Chainwinner remarked:

“Wait bike na 1.6m now? Last I checked was around 100k omo.”

Perrysignature2 penned:

“May God increase you to four legs ijn.”

Dannyross007 commented:

“Bike don be 1.6m Omo you be big man ooh. No investment small.”

Mayorsoj wrote:

“Okada is now 1.6m. Does it come with AC?”

Highness_cheif_priest noted:

“We sha know say that bike no reach 1.6 million people self”

Harbeytiger said:

“Celebrate your win o if no be Nigeria wey don spoil 1.6m na beans?”

Source: Legit.ng