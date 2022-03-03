A Nigerian man has come online to celebrate buying his first car, a white Lexus IS 250, and many people cannot get enough of the beautiful whip

He posted beautiful photos of the car on Twitter where many other Nigerians joined to celebrate with him his new success

His post has gone viral with many,of retweets, comments and likes as people joined his online party to rejoice with him

A Nigerian man identified as Akorede J. Ayanbisi has purchased a new car for himself and he is not keeping quiet about it.

The car is Akorede's first car ever, and so he came on Twitter to share his success story with friends and well-wishers.

Akorede splashed photos of his car on Twitter. Photo credit: @AJ_ayanbisi

Akorede buys Lexus IS 250

The car he purchased is a Lexus IS 250. It has a sweet white colour and the beautiful photos he shared have set Twitter on fire.

After he shared his story, the twit got thousands of engagements. He tweeted:

"I bought my first car, grateful."

See his tweet below:

Social media users react, congratulate Akorede

Immediately he tweeted his success story, many started to react to it. However, some persons who reacted said Alorede should have kepted his good news to himself. Here are a few of the reactions:

@Alhajiudomite reacted:

"What do you do for a living. Tell me that before I congratulate you or I'll tag @officialEFCC here to investigate you properly."

@Edward_Onoriod advised:

"Congratulations! As a former owner of Lexus IS250, I advise you use that car for few months and sell it else, na sleepless night you buy for yourself. IS250 is a beautiful, fast and sleek car but its damnnnnnnnnnnnnn too expensive to maintain."

Man buys his first car, says "I bought it with my money"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a Nigerian man bought his first car and went on LinkedIn to share his success story.

The man identified as Amos Isaac purchased a Toyota Corolla 2000 for himself.

He said he bought the vehicle with his money and therefore was elated to share the story. Many people joined in congratulating him for his nice feat.

