A Nigerian man, who recently travelled from London to Lagos via Air Peace, has sung the praise of the airline

The satisfied passenger took to social media to display the array of meals he was served aboard Air Peace

His showcase stirred massive reactions online as people hailed the management of the Nigerian airline

A pleased passenger has showered encomiums on Air Peace after flying with them from London to Lagos.

In a viral tweet on X, @philipenyinnaya showed off jollof rice, plantain chips and other things he was given by Air Peace during the flight.

The satisfied passenger commended Air Peace airline. Photo Credit: @philipenyinnaya

@philipenyinnaya noted that the edibles came even though the Nigerian airline charged half the price British Airways would charge.

He prayed for God's blessing on Air Peace. He wrote:

"Air Peace served Efo Riro, Jollof rice, plantain chips and malt enroute London to Lagos for half the Price British Airways will charge. God bless Air Peace."

Netizens joined him in praising the airline.

See his tweet below:

People hail Air Peace airline

@Smiley_OTIA said:

"I am up ..did you say malta Guinness and jollof rice...God bless Airpeace for real...Meanwhile, I love the peas so green ."

@EvangRobinso said:

"I flew Airpeace sometimes 2021 by the hand of God. Just within Nigeria. I knew that it was one of the best Airlines whose destiny was going internationally and global. By the same hand of God he i will board this plane out of this country some days."

@lifeofdton said:

"Lol, after eating, you'll be dragging the toilet on the flight en route."

@bharmedheyle said:

"If this isn't gluttony. Then I don't what to call it.

"How can a single passenger consume Jollof rice and also eat semo with ẹ̀fọ́ ríro on a 5hr flight?

"I hope @flyairpeace will keep up with this image they are putting out there, Medview went this path and they fumbled the bag."

@Blisssonn said:

"To travel come dey hungry me."

@n6oflife6 said:

"When you do a good job your fellow citizens will run your PR for your FOC. Well done Airpeace."

