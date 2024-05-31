A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her colleagues at work gathering to pray before resuming duties

According to her, even when she mistakenly forgets to pray at home, she would arrive at work to see them praying

Social media users who came across the emotional video on the TikTok app took turns to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has shared her heartwarming experience at her workplace every morning.

The happy employee shared a video of her colleagues at work praying together before resuming work for the day.

Staff of company gather to pray before resuming work Working-class lady shares experience at office Photo credit: @sisityronne/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady touched as colleagues pray at work

The lady identified as @sisityronne on the TikTok app said she always finds them in prayer mode whenever she arrives at work.

According to her, she feels satisfied over the situation because sometimes she 'mistakenly' forgets to pray at home before coming to work.

In her words:

"Even when I mistakenly forget to pray when I wake up I'll still meet this in my office. This family."

Reactions as lady shares video of family

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@lollyyy said:

"Awww this just brought back so many memories!I was an intern at SAHCO."

@Babies lovers said:

"ls will love to work here am a graduate studied physics in federal polytechnic oko thanks."

@tochukwuagada wrote:

"And customers would be waiting outside for hours."

@kceenebo said:

"Lol mistakenly?? abeg don't ever mistakenly again oo."

@succygodwin said:

"I'll deliberately come late every day to miss this cuz what if one day they ask me to lead."

@NATIVE wrote:

"Same in the hospital am doing my IT my matron always makes sure we pray."

@gentilitygift128 said:

"Nobody is actually talking about the Guy that walked in majestically like he doesn't care."

@Adetutudosunmu said:

"The first salary job I will ever do in my life, this was how they prayed morning and noon before you go home. I was like. This is sweet."

@Portlee Portia reacted:

"I think this place is where God wanted me to be. Please send directions. You forgot to pick me up."

@elohobenedict commented:

"See goosebumps all over me. I pray to gather people like this for God."

@Favour Kazeem said:

"And some one would come and say - No prayers in the office because it’s a place of work yenyenyen. My dear pray well biko! Commit the day into God’s hands!!"

@Uwenah added:

"I'm also glad this happens in my office, sometimes I forget to pray mostly on Monday then I get to work and boom everyone is praying."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng