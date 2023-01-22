A young lady has stirred massive reactions as she revealed that lying down with shawl over the head is an effective prayer position

The lady revealed that God taught her the special prayer posture after she got tired of crying about her situation

Many people who thronged his comment section about as some said they have been praying like without knowing it was good

A beautiful lady, @ybwblk_, has in a video shown people the best position God taught her to take when praying. She said the revelated came after she got tired of crying.

Demonstrating the position, the lady went on her kneels and lay down. Before assuming that position, she used a scarf to cover her head.

The lady said that lying down makes one's prayer answered faster. Photo source: TikTok/@ybwblk

Payer warrior position

She called the posture a "prayer warrior" position. Many people who saw her video narrated their experiences and why the position is indeed a good one.

In a subsequent video, she narrated that the position reflects how a people has surrendered to God's will.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 60,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bandos said:

"So I been praying wrong this entire time? Let me rephrase. I been getting attacked during prayer the whole time bc my head not covered?"

KASH said:

"I did not grow up in a church but God gave me this posture so authentically with a blanket. The prayers are still availing."

Glopending_ said:

"Can someone please explain the meaning of the covering (prayer shawl)."

Sapphire said:

"Woah I been doin this my whole life thinking it was hiding me shielding me makes sense that’s crazy."

Samieshia said:

"This is how i sleep every night ! everyone is always confused why & I had no idea. Wow."

