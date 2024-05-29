A Nigerian man has shared his excitement with netizens on social media after completing his first house

In a video, he showed off the development of the building from the starting to the finishing point of the project

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A hardworking Nigerian boy is so full of joy after completing his first building project.

In a video, he congratulated himself and gave credit to God Almighty for helping him complete the house.

Nigerian man completes his first building project Photo credit: @ogmoney124/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man celebrates completing building project

In the clip shared by @ogmoney124 on TikTok, the young man showed off his applaudable building project.

He first displayed how it looked at the starting point followed by the progress and the final look of the project.

While sharing the video, he expressed his gratitude to God over the completion of his house and also congratulated himself.

"Congrats to me. God did it," he said.

Reactions as man flaunts new house

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Candy Mama said:

"Congratulations. I will not stop congratulating people till it get to my home soon Amen."

@Bob zilian wrote:

"Congratulations, I tap from your grace."

@50cent said:

"Congratulations bro I received mine these months."

@Aby reacted:

"Please how many rooms??can I see your plan for this building??or see inside??"

@maconchuks said:

"I love the design can, how many rooms, I wish I can see the plan."

@markayoifesinachi said:

"For all men here wishing same for themselves, I join my faith in yours to say, may heaven not rest until you are settled amen."

@perrychuks said:

"Congratulations, everyone ready this now just know you're next in line to be congratulate."

@user5723327321771 wrote:

"Congratulations to You. God Wey Run Am For u Should Remember me. My Mom has Be Homeless, Nt leaving a Comfortable place Since my Dad go Heaven."

@Rani reacted:

"Congratulations dear I will own a house in fact houses too in Jesus name Amennnnn."

@CHRISTONE16 added:

"See how people are buying land and building houses why I haven't even get land, I will prove my enemies wrong."

@CHINEDU M reacted:

"Congratulations to you I wish you long life and prosperity more grace more money in your account good health."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng