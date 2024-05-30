A video featuring a young child dancing like Michael Jackson in an empty hall garnered attention on TikTok

In the video, the child, dressed in an outfit reminiscent of the iconic pop star, performed moves famously associated with Jackson

It was evident that the child had choreographed the dance and executed every leg move effortlessly, showcasing his admiration for the man known as the King of Pop

Happy kid dances like Michael Jackson. Photo credit: Michael63

Source: TikTok

It was clear that the child had practised the dance carefully, performing each step effortlessly and showing his great admiration for the King of Pop, as shown by @michael63.

Watch the video below:

Who is Michael Jackson?

Michael Jackson, known as the "King of Pop," was an iconic American singer, songwriter, and dancer who revolutionized the music industry.

Born on August 29, 1958, he gained fame as a child star with the Jackson 5 and later achieved unprecedented solo success with albums like "Thriller," which remains the best-selling album of all time.

Renowned for his unique voice, groundbreaking music videos, and signature dance moves like the moonwalk, Jackson's influence on pop culture is immeasurable, despite his life being marred by controversy and personal struggles until his death on June 25, 2009.

Source: Legit.ng