A crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, has said those who thought they could outsmart Tapswap may be in for a shocker

Moreblessing stated that Tapswap notices as soon as one uses a VPN as it changes the person's IP address

Sharing his thoughts on the subject, crypto expert, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, explained to Legit.ng how many Nigerians may be ineligible to earn on Tapswap due to sharp practices

Ahead of Tapswap's launch on July 1, a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, popularly known as Dr Crypto, has warned about the dangers of performing Tapswap tasks with a virtual private network (VPN).

In a Facebook post, Dr Crypto maintained that Tapswap can't be outsmarted and those using VPNs may regret their actions.

According to Dr Crypto, their accounts may be taken down by Tapswap. He wrote:

"Those who think they can outsmart Tapswap may regret.

"As soon as you use a VPN, your IP address changes.

"They may take your account down.

"If the task is not meant for your region move.

"All the best."

Dangers of using VPN for Tapswap

When quizzed on the dangers of VPN use, Dr crypto, founder of Crypto Clinic Academy, told Legit.ng that VPN tampers with people's location. In his words:

"I've always warned against the use of VPN just to bypass location restrictions to do a task that is not meant for them. I've always warned against the use of VPN just to bypass location restrictions to do tasks that are not meant for them.

"VPN tampers with your IP address and changes your location, people who use VPN might get flagged as bot and lose their account. Those using it already should stop. And for those that haven't used it on their account should not attempt it."

Crypto expert warns against manipulating Tapswap

Corroborating Dr Crypto's warning, crypto expert, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, explained to Legit.ng that the same thing happened with Notcoin, where they figured out people tried to outsmart the system.

"Well, the exact same thing happened in Notcoin exact replica, and after this, many accounts were counted as not eligible for using a biased method of generating Tapswaps, and if some of your referrals are engaged in such acts, your Tapswap will be deducted.

"People will always find a way to manipulate the system to earn unfairly. They're trying to make the earnings fair, especially if you're making a genuine effort to earn by doing taps and referral tasks."

Speaking further, he lamented:

"There is an in-app recommendation not in Tapswap, but people go to the extent of using external devices and installing extra bots aside from what is recommended to help. They mine outrageous amounts and most of their targets and people with unrealistic amounts within a short period of time."

Expert's warning regarding Tapswap causes stir

Nigerians who may be penalised by Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a crypto expert, Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, had named Nigerians who may likely be punished by Tapswap for cheating.

Joseph, who won N9 million from Notcoin, stated this while giving his price forecast and assessment of Tapswap on X.

Joseph noted that the law of demand and supply would apply to Tapswap, saying the Tapswap tokens allocation per capita will get fewer by the volume of participants. He advised against using an auto clicker.

Source: Legit.ng