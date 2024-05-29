After a long wait, the Tapswap team has announced the date it will be launching the coin on a cryptocurrency exchange

Tapswap made the announcement on Wednesday, May 28, telling its coin miners to exercise patience until July 1st

Tapswap also said the reason for the delay is that it is taking time to eliminate taps which were unjustly earned with bots

Tapswap has finally announced the date when it would be launching the viral project.

The cryptocurrency project has taken the internet by storm with many Nigerians taking part in it.

As many people hope to cash out from it, Tapswap says it would be launching on July 1st, 2024.

This is contained in an update shared on X by the Tapswap team, asking coin miners to exercise patience.

Why Tapswap launch date is delayed

According to Tapswap, the launch date was held back to enable the team to eliminate unjustly earned taps.

"We have an important update for you: the pool launch is being postponed until July 1st! The main reason for this delay is that we've uncovered many bots. That earned an unrealistic amount of Shares. To maintain justice in token distribution. We're taking measures to stop and ban these bots.

"Our top priority is ensuring fair allocation of TAPS and rewarding those who've earned them honestly. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to keep the integrity of our community."

Lady joins Tapswap coin mining

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she decided to start coin mining on Tapswap so that she would benefit if it paid participants.

Ose Sweet said when Notcoin started, people rushed to mine coins on the app, but she refused to participate.

According to her, Notcoin later paid some people she knew, noting that someone made N368,000 from it.

Source: Legit.ng