A Nigerian man who profited from the newly launched Notcoin project has celebrated his win on social media

The crypto fundamentalist and author revealed he made a whopping N9 million from claiming Notcin airdrops

Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert who spoke with Legit.ng, has analysed the future of Notcoin in the cryptocurrency market

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, one of the beneficiaries of Notcoin, has celebrated making N9 million from the crypto project.

The author took to X to share his win, which he got by claiming airdrops and asked netizens to share theirs.

"I made N9M for free on #Notcoin airdrop .

"How much did you make?

"Let's have it! ," Tola wrote.

Tola's post sent netizens into a frenzy.

According to Binance, Notcoin (NOT) is a token that started as a play-to-earn game on Telegram. The game offered players the chance to "mine" its digital currency by engaging with an animated coin in the chat interface.

Future of Notcoin

Reacting to Tola's Notcoin gain, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert, told Legit.ng it was well-deserved and shared why.

"He deserved it, he has paid the price to get such a reward. He has been building his community for years and he go what he deserved."

When quizzed about the possibility of Notcin sustaining its value in the crypto market in the long run, Ebenezer said:

"Do you know what year this is?!

"It's called the bull run season and Notcoin is not done yet. Hold it if you can, sell and buy the dip, but whatever you do, watch Notcoin slowly they are likely to make a run for it."

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe's Notcoin feat stirred reactions

@EmperorNiho said:

"Bros me no make any money and I no get any notcoin , Abeg how person wun use get the #notcoin now."

@Momoemi432 said:

"I didn't get the update. A newbie n also please, dey give us update with links.. fake plenty everywhere..."

@Vheecthoriah said:

"Please is the notcoin still working please refer me."

@shime553 said:

"Around $700, but I haven't sold a coin, and my bags are still growing $NOT."

@mrMaveriv said:

"It was not free. Ur community helped u reach that goal and so the least u can do is give back to them.

"With the referral u received, u won’t have the much. I think it’s only humane u give back to ur community."

@reallknoxy said:

"I haven't checked, I have 1,140 Notcoin."

@Sandallilli said:

"$117 but I didn't sell now its $45."

Lady buys mum phone with Notcoin earnings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had bought a smartphone for her mother with her Notcoin earnings.

Since its listing on major exchanges like Binance and OKX, the viral Telegram Tap-to-Earn game has rewarded many of its players.

In a TikTok video, @maryjanee221 showed when she visited a phone shop and bought a smartphone for her mother. @maryjanee221's mum appeared amused and rolled on the floor in excitement.

