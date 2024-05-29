A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy after proudly displaying his Tapswap balance

The crypto expert already has over two billion Tapswap shares days after posting that he earned N9 million from Notcoin

Speaking with Legit.ng, a crypto expert Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma explained the possibility of one amassing such a mindboggling amount of Tapswap shares

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, a Nigerian crypto expert, has shown his Tapswap balance of over two billion Tapshares.

Joseph, who made N9 million from Notcoin, displayed the shocking balance many hours after crying foul over losing 2.2 billion Tapswap shares.

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe made N9 million from Notcoin. Photo Credit: @connectwithtola

Source: Twitter

In a tweet on X, Joseph mocked one Ebuka who thought he truly lost his Tapswap shares. Joseph wrote:

"Ebuka thought I had lost my 2.2 billion TapSwap shares, not knowing I only wanted to pull a Makavelli .

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Up 2.85 billion #TapSwap .

"In Burna Boy's voice: Who badt enough who do it like me?"

Possibility of hitting 2 billion on Tapswap

When quizzed about the possibility of an individual hitting the billion mark on Tapswap, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert, explained to Legit.ng:

"Well, he has more referrals than most, and he has been building a community over time, which has been paying off.

"I know people might ask, “Why didn't he get the same amount on Notcoin?" As I said, Notcoin was all it took to make people realise there is money in the crypto world, and those who are passersby on his page saw proof and decided to engage in Tapswap, too, through his link.

"And mind you, his followers might have a little community of theirs and the more your referrals earn and get to the next stage, the more you earn too. Imagine having 10k people who clicked on your link with their own community, come on, that's massive and mind you Tapswap has more population engaged on Telegram than Notcoin EVER DID."

See his tweet below:

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe's Tapswap balance causes stir

@7shadesofjay said:

"There's this guy with 6b on TikTok. Fear catch me."

@boyfromanywhere said:

"Hope after all this hype this tapswap go show love.

"Notcoin walk so that you can fly ooo.

"No forget #tapswap."

@Danjickcrypto said:

"You are pressing my neck idolo, blacklifematters."

@Olaoye999 said:

"My own tap swap still no open ooo without vpn."

@J_lokorede said:

"Is the amount gotten from the referral added to the balance?"

@Princewill21999 said:

"I noticed people that connected their solana wallet has been disconnected but I hope it because of the reason in the second image probably the introduction of a new blockchain."

@__Essential said:

"Don’t mind them sir we’re shutting down town soon."

Man hits 6 billion on Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had hit six billion on Tapswap.

In a video he posted on TikTok, @szymansk_i, who has over six billion Tapshares, happily announced that Tapswap was back.

He was seen tapping away in his car. He advised those still unable to access the app to use a VPN. Tapswap had earlier announced that 'Tapswappers' in some locations would be required to verify they are human to limit bot activities.

Source: Legit.ng