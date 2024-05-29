Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, a crypto expert, has angered a section of netizens over his open letter to Tapswap

In the viral letter, Joseph, who made N9 million from Notcoin, advised Tapswap on the blockchain to launch and explained why

Many Nigerians criticised Joseph for his suggestion, which they argued would affect crypto newbies

The Nigerian man with over two billion Tapswap shares, Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, has come under fire following his open letter to Tapswap.

After Tapswap moved its launch date to July 1, Joseph reacted with a letter he addressed to the trending crypto project's handle on X.

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe advised Tapswap to move to Ethereum. Photo Credit: @connectwithtola

Source: Twitter

Joseph's controversial letter to Tapswap

While congratulating Tapswap on its successful Web3 onboarding process, Joseph urged the crypto group to have their project launched on the Ethereum blockchain.

He said this would help fizzle out the newbies who joined after catching the Tapswap fever but have little or no knowledge about crypto and have no intention of continuing it. Joseph's letter read:

"Dear @tapswapai.

"Congratulations on your groundbreaking Web 3 onboarding process .

"It's also interesting to see that $TAPS TGE has been postponed to July 1, 2024.

"I want to suggest launching $TAPS on #Ethereum even if it means we could later bridge back to #Solana.

"This could help filter out those who recently joined the telegram mini app tap-to-earn frenzy without basic cryptocurrency knowledge but intend to take money from the system and never look back.

"If my suggestion is considered, it will be inimical to none but beneficial to all.

"Kind regards.

"King of Zamunda."

See his open letter to Tapswap below:

Joseph dragged over his letter to Tapswap

@yashman03 said:

"Lol dis ur talk no follow at all, you're against those joining newly but you're still sharing ref link, what sort of contradiction is that."

@TEE9ine2 said:

"What are you even saying? You want newbies to register through your referral link and still want newbies to be cut off from the gain. You want to be going higher and others not gaining shiii.. Later, you guys will be complaining about the rulers. Na una sabi sha."

@Princelebura12 said:

"You see.

"Even the king of Zamunda is now supporting me.

"This is exactly what I've been advocating for since.

"All my NG Bros and Sis started cursing me and saying that I'm wicked.

"#TapSwap Will Launch on #Ethereum or nothing."

@iamdeejayjet said:

"Lol I understand ur feelings, na bcos u loss ur 2b point . Just they play."

@iam_Drelex said:

"I respect you sir.

"But this thing wey you talk na pure wickedness.

"No offense."

@persistent_twit said:

"If no be newbies wey you dey farm for crypto wetin you sabi for this game.. money miss road.. check your TL outside referral game you got no crypto knowledge."

Tapswap: What would happen on May 30

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a crypto expert had explained what would happen on May 30 regarding Tapswap.

In a Facebook post, Daniel explained that miners would only receive Tap 'shares' and not Tap tokens as May 30 is only for the launch pool.

While maintaining that one may be able to exchange Tap 'shares' for tokens after the launch pool, Daniel noted that there has been no announcement regarding the listing of Tapswap's tokens.

Source: Legit.ng