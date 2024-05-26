Nigerian Man Builds Bungalow, Roofs it with Over N1m, Many Praise His Portable Home
- A Nigerian showed off the house he built at a young age, and many people have been "tapping" into his blessing
- Using a popular TikTok voiceover, the man asked people if he tried going by the small structure he put up
- The man fenced the house and gave it a low roof that complemented the structure of the two-flat building
A young Nigerian man has got many people praising him after he built a portable house he could afford to.
He showed how he started the house before he eventually roofed and installed some interior decor designs.
Bungalow in Nigeria
The man (@jamiubtc2) had tiles on his walls to protect them from soaking rainwater. After he had finished the house, the landlord posed in its front.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
He showed a bit of the home decor to reveal how his kitchen and the type of water closet he used for his toilet.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
NASIR__290 said:
"Over try my brother, some people never buy land sef, E.g ME."
Bad69 said:
"U no try ke? Only roofing go cost u N1.7m."
The landlord replied:
"Yes ooo."
Candy Mama said:
"Congratulations dear, more than try."
q81 said:
"He no go better for person wey say you no try omo make I no talk."
Ozigbo Moni said:
"I tap into your Grace, In Jesus Christ might name and by the power of the Holy Ghost, Amen."
The Big Don P said:
"Who never buy land go say wetin be this."
Franklin Emrys said:
"Congratulations my brother is not easy at all."
WISDOM AUTO ACCESSORIES said:
"This house Dey inside harmony estate I sabi this house."
The landlord replied:
"Yes my bro."
Richy mille said:
"You try my bro e no ezy…. I still day face my own like this no be small money almighty will see me through I believe."
Another young man built house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man spent millions of naira to build a portable bungalow, and people loved the result.
He captured the moment the house was built from the foundation. He invested much in giving the house the best stone-coated roof.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng