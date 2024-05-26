A Nigerian showed off the house he built at a young age, and many people have been "tapping" into his blessing

Using a popular TikTok voiceover, the man asked people if he tried going by the small structure he put up

The man fenced the house and gave it a low roof that complemented the structure of the two-flat building

A young Nigerian man has got many people praising him after he built a portable house he could afford to.

He showed how he started the house before he eventually roofed and installed some interior decor designs.

The man was yet to floor his compound. Photo source: @jamiubtc2

Bungalow in Nigeria

The man (@jamiubtc2) had tiles on his walls to protect them from soaking rainwater. After he had finished the house, the landlord posed in its front.

He showed a bit of the home decor to reveal how his kitchen and the type of water closet he used for his toilet.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NASIR__290 said:

"Over try my brother, some people never buy land sef, E.g ME."

Bad69 said:

"U no try ke? Only roofing go cost u N1.7m."

The landlord replied:

"Yes ooo."

Candy Mama said:

"Congratulations dear, more than try."

q81 said:

"He no go better for person wey say you no try omo make I no talk."

Ozigbo Moni said:

"I tap into your Grace, In Jesus Christ might name and by the power of the Holy Ghost, Amen."

The Big Don P said:

"Who never buy land go say wetin be this."

Franklin Emrys said:

"Congratulations my brother is not easy at all."

WISDOM AUTO ACCESSORIES said:

"This house Dey inside harmony estate I sabi this house."

The landlord replied:

"Yes my bro."

Richy mille said:

"You try my bro e no ezy…. I still day face my own like this no be small money almighty will see me through I believe."

Another young man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man spent millions of naira to build a portable bungalow, and people loved the result.

He captured the moment the house was built from the foundation. He invested much in giving the house the best stone-coated roof.

