A Nigerian man is happy that he has been able to build his first house, and he has shared a video of it

As soon as the house was ready, the man took to TikTok to show his followers the beautiful house

As many of them congratulated him, he said many more houses would come as this wouldn't be his last

A Nigerian man is celebrating the fact that he has been able to build a big house for himself.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man joyfully showcased the building for his followers to see.

The man is happy that he has built a new house. Photo credit: TikTok/@d.n.b_moni.

The man, DNB Moni said it was his first house and that many more of such buildings are coming his way.

The house looks beautiful, and the interiors are well painted with attractive colours.

After he shared the video, many of his follows expressed the desire to also build their own houses.

Watch the video below:

@CHIMEX said:

"Omo e no easy o. Na me know wetin I dey see now. Congratulations bro. Mine is coming soon."

@real wealth said:

"Congrats bro. I love your house."

@Dera nwa said:

"Congratulations. I tap for my brothers and hubby."

@ALMOSTHEALED said:

"More too come my bro."

