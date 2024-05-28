A Nigerian man has become the latest house owner in town following the completion of his new abode

Taking to social media, the excited Nigerian man, who worked in a bakery, attributed his success to crypto and forex trading

Internet users swooned at his celebratory post with heartwarming messages as netizens hailed him

A Nigerian youth was overjoyed as he finished constructing his new house.

@SDX_Trades announced his house feat on X with a picture and short clip of the beautiful property.

He built a new house with his earnings from crypto and forex trading. The image of a man used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: People Images, X/@SDX_Trades

Source: Getty Images

@SDX_Trades attributed his success to his earnings from crypto and forex, adding that he couldn't imagine building a house as he worked in a bakery years ago.

He noted that despite the increased cost of building materials, he scaled through and appreciated God for making it possible.

@SDX_Trades hinted at building a mansion next. His X post read:

"Congratulations to me on my new house!

"Thank God for crypto and trading.

"A few years ago, when I was working in a bakery, I couldn’t imagine myself getting to this point in ten years.

"Despite the increase in the price of goods and building materials,

"GOD still run am.

"Big mansion next ."

See his tweet below:

People celebrate with him

@Hamsuf said:

"Congratulations boss, please make sure to buy the building next to yours."

Source: Legit.ng