A man who trades crypto has gone online to show the big house he built from the wealth he gathered from crypto

Many people doubted that he made the money from crypto trading when he revealed that airdrops helped him with his capital

Among those who reacted to his video were TikTok users who said that it is indeed possible to start with nothing in crypto as he claimed

A young Nigerian man identified as Crypto Lord in a TikTok video has shown the big mansion of apartments he built from trading crypto.

ln the clip shared by @greybtcdaily, the man took the interviewer around the house that is close to completion.

The man said that this is one of the houses he has built. Photo source: TikTok/@greybtcdaily

Source: UGC

Started with nothing

When asked how much he started his trading career with, he said $0. To explain how that happened, he revealed that he got free dollars from participating in airdrops and that started as his capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It should be noted that airdrops in crypto are "free" money given to people when they complete promotion tasks for a crypto project looking for visibility.

Airdrops and bull run helped me

According to the man, he bought coins that did well during crypto boom season (bull run) that started late 2020 and faded in 2021. He also boasted that he is building other structures elsewhere.

There were many people in his comment section who doubted such wealth can be made in crypto with no capital.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Maven Simon said:

"I know him, he was my senior Colleague in School…. This is actually true…"

Stan Mick said:

"he is lying, his face clearly shows it."

M said:

"I think we all know exactly how he got the money."

Lancelot said:

"Yahoo boy this one."

Chris H said:

"how did you get your head muscles so strong. impressive."

Ajiboss said:

"I agree with him. airdrop did the magic for tola too."

SoundGod said:

"Make all of una calm down if una no sabi how crypto works a lot of traders get money pass all una yahoo boys them."

Another man built house crypto gains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @iamrhazkid came online to share how the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) space is changing lives.

In a post on Monday, April 25, the man who shared a video of a newly completed building said that he got the structure with the help of trading NFTs for five months.

@iamrhazkid also thanked God for helping him make the achievement. He was grateful to the NFT community that was there for him when he needed help.

Source: Legit.ng