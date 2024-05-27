An aspiring Nigerian landlord has caught the attention of internet users over the location of his building

The man was seen building his house close to a deep erosion and was trolled by someone who saw the uncompleted house

While some people wondered what drove the man to acquire land in such an area, others advised him to quit building on it

Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing a building under construction beside a deep erosion.

@shugaboy_19 spotted the uncompleted building and mocked its owner for the unwise decision to build in such a place.

Man builds house beside deep erosion. The image on the far left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Damircudic, TikTok/@shugaboy_19

Source: TikTok

@shugaboy_19 made a video of the building and the deep erosion close to it and joked about its owner not needing to construct a seepage pit, saying the environment already provided for one.

@shugaboy_19's clip went viral on TikTok, with netizens wondering why the man acquired land in the wrong area.

Legit.ng had reported five erosion control methods.

@shugaboy_19's video sparked mixed reactions

Nigeria Gossip Club said:

"Person wan buy house for island near beach. Whona dey laugh."

Thompson said:

"I still deh wander the kind force wen deh drive dis erosion."

Very common in Agbor said:

"I deh suspect the Gods for dis one."

DANZEE100 said:

"Just advise that guy to leave that land . Cus before 10yrs that house go enter inside that pit."

Austin Slim said:

"See where your brother go do foundation, got me This boys Una get mouth."

doyenp2p said:

"One agent don tell am say that pit side is mapped for the state airport project."

osasobaretin said:

"He should stop building form experience that the pit is just starting. buy another land to build, that land is a trap form hell ooo. Run ooo."

manager_ said:

"Agent don deceive that guy finish."

fredjackson1600 said:

"E go wake up one morning see himself and d house inside pit."

Building with 500 rooms collapses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a large building had collapsed in Lagos.

According to Punch, the building has over 500 rooms and hundreds of residents. It is known as Agboye Estate on Oduntan Street, Ketu. Legit.ng gathered that the building first caved in on a Saturday afternoon following hours of rainfall that greeted most parts of Lagos.

As residents were still trying to salvage their belongings, the building crumbled again, destroying another structure inside the compound before collapsing completely. At least two persons were reportedly injured and have been used to a private hospital. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has reportedly cordoned off the premises.

Source: Legit.ng