A young man was so full of joy as his biological father arrived home in Nigeria after living abroad for years

The happy son said his father has been in Europe for 18 years and it was their first time seeing each other since then

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to share in his joy over the news

A Nigerian man's joy knew no bounds after reuniting with his biological father at home.

The man who had been in Europe for a long time decided to pay a surprise visit to his family in Nigeria without giving any prior information about his return.

Man returns from Europe after 18 years Photo credit: @meritogye/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man surprises family after 18 years

A video shared by @meritogye on TikTok showed the man hugging his son as he landed in the compound.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man brought a big foam and some other property back home and some netizens questioned the need for the foam.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Merit expressed his joy over seeing his father who had been in Europe for 18 years.

"Finally met my dad after 18 years. Thank you Jesus. He came from Europe. He hasn't come to Nigeria for a very long time. He bought the bed when he was coming bcus no bed in his room he didn’t want us to suspect anything that he is coming," he said.

Reactions as man reunites with dad

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share in the young man's joy and excitement.

@Edo_Finest said:

"Were baba frm de come wen carry foam follow body show. Papa guy fresh normal."

@God's own asked:

"He carry bed come?"

@Mayor Map reacted:

"Abeg nor chop the bread finish oo."

@adegbenga399 said:

"See p man belle like native pot no vex ooooooo."

@IBIZA TINA.77 reacted:

"This is the reason we don't celebrate fathers if it is her mom now you will see the way she will embrace him after 18 years this is the way you embrace your son."

@johnny wrote:

"Apa house go don full for people now because hardship dey. this video go invite everybody for area. Apa cook many food for house oooooooh. Welcome."

Watch the video below:

Last born reunites with family after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi's 30-year-old search for his immediate family, finally ended as he met with them recently.

Idowu met with them in Lagos and appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family.

Source: Legit.ng