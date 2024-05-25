Global site navigation

Local editions

Young Nigerian Man in Village Looks for Job, Sweeps Compound as He Seeks Help Online
People

Young Nigerian Man in Village Looks for Job, Sweeps Compound as He Seeks Help Online

by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A young man who is looking for a better opportunity in life made a video to show people he was tired of staying in the village
  • The Nigerian man swept around his compound with a long broom as many TikTokers pitied his condition
  • People came into his comment sections with many job options, while some asked what his skills were

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A young man has gathered sympathy online after he made a video asking God to remember him and change his story.

Shirtless, the man swept a big bare compound with a broom made from leaves. He said he was tired of the village.

Man in the village/Sweeping a compound.
The man swept his compound in the village. Photo source: @engrbishop1
Source: TikTok

Man looking for job

Many people rushed to his comment section to offer him (@engrbishop1) job opportunities that could take him out of the village.

Read also

Man who used all his money to set up block industry makes no sales, sheds tears in touching video

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man also told a few people he was good at painting, wiring, and wallpaper installation - everything related to a house's interior.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mhiz Diamond Amaka asked:

"Can u do a security job in Abuja? Free accommodation nd payment is attracting."

Margret Mmesoma said:

"Bro e no easy for city, feel like coming back to village."

Stargirl asked:

"Do you have any skills one can patronize you?"

@adachimerezejanny23rd march said:

"Another day in my life to cry for a total stranger."

ABUJA PLUMBING DEALER1 said:

"Where are you from? And would you love coming to Abuja to start life?"

kelvino said:

"Life no balance me that's looking for a way to come back village to relax myself."

Read also

Nigerian man celebrates buying N18.5 million tipper, shows off exterior in trending video

Ekwe Domasus Somadina said:

"This is me thinking on how to pay 2m house rent someone else is there crying to come to the city life no balance."

donability01 said:

"If you can work with me in Abuja."

Ifee said:

"Omo we did this in our childhood. Not easy mehn."

Nwankwo Oluchi said:

"Please God remember me too. I really want to Own my own shop to take care of my kids."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man dumped all pride and travelled abroad to seek a better opportunity as a cleaner.

The man (@omoakure01) shared a video of one of the days he was at work. He was very happy to be making ends meet in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel