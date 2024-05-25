A young man who is looking for a better opportunity in life made a video to show people he was tired of staying in the village

The Nigerian man swept around his compound with a long broom as many TikTokers pitied his condition

People came into his comment sections with many job options, while some asked what his skills were

A young man has gathered sympathy online after he made a video asking God to remember him and change his story.

Shirtless, the man swept a big bare compound with a broom made from leaves. He said he was tired of the village.

The man swept his compound in the village. Photo source: @engrbishop1

Source: TikTok

Man looking for job

Many people rushed to his comment section to offer him (@engrbishop1) job opportunities that could take him out of the village.

The man also told a few people he was good at painting, wiring, and wallpaper installation - everything related to a house's interior.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mhiz Diamond Amaka asked:

"Can u do a security job in Abuja? Free accommodation nd payment is attracting."

Margret Mmesoma said:

"Bro e no easy for city, feel like coming back to village."

Stargirl asked:

"Do you have any skills one can patronize you?"

@adachimerezejanny23rd march said:

"Another day in my life to cry for a total stranger."

ABUJA PLUMBING DEALER1 said:

"Where are you from? And would you love coming to Abuja to start life?"

kelvino said:

"Life no balance me that's looking for a way to come back village to relax myself."

Ekwe Domasus Somadina said:

"This is me thinking on how to pay 2m house rent someone else is there crying to come to the city life no balance."

donability01 said:

"If you can work with me in Abuja."

Ifee said:

"Omo we did this in our childhood. Not easy mehn."

Nwankwo Oluchi said:

"Please God remember me too. I really want to Own my own shop to take care of my kids."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man dumped all pride and travelled abroad to seek a better opportunity as a cleaner.

The man (@omoakure01) shared a video of one of the days he was at work. He was very happy to be making ends meet in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng