Young Nigerian Man in Village Looks for Job, Sweeps Compound as He Seeks Help Online
- A young man who is looking for a better opportunity in life made a video to show people he was tired of staying in the village
- The Nigerian man swept around his compound with a long broom as many TikTokers pitied his condition
- People came into his comment sections with many job options, while some asked what his skills were
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A young man has gathered sympathy online after he made a video asking God to remember him and change his story.
Shirtless, the man swept a big bare compound with a broom made from leaves. He said he was tired of the village.
Man looking for job
Many people rushed to his comment section to offer him (@engrbishop1) job opportunities that could take him out of the village.
The man also told a few people he was good at painting, wiring, and wallpaper installation - everything related to a house's interior.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mhiz Diamond Amaka asked:
"Can u do a security job in Abuja? Free accommodation nd payment is attracting."
Margret Mmesoma said:
"Bro e no easy for city, feel like coming back to village."
Stargirl asked:
"Do you have any skills one can patronize you?"
@adachimerezejanny23rd march said:
"Another day in my life to cry for a total stranger."
ABUJA PLUMBING DEALER1 said:
"Where are you from? And would you love coming to Abuja to start life?"
kelvino said:
"Life no balance me that's looking for a way to come back village to relax myself."
Ekwe Domasus Somadina said:
"This is me thinking on how to pay 2m house rent someone else is there crying to come to the city life no balance."
donability01 said:
"If you can work with me in Abuja."
Ifee said:
"Omo we did this in our childhood. Not easy mehn."
Nwankwo Oluchi said:
"Please God remember me too. I really want to Own my own shop to take care of my kids."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man dumped all pride and travelled abroad to seek a better opportunity as a cleaner.
The man (@omoakure01) shared a video of one of the days he was at work. He was very happy to be making ends meet in the UK.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng