A young Nigerian lady has shared a video from her visit to her grandmother's elder sister's house

According to the lady, the elderly woman has been childless and her condition has been of a great concern

However, she laid it upon herself to always visit the older woman whenever she travelled to the village

A Nigerian lady, Ginika Emilia, has shared a touching video of her elderly great-aunt who has been childless all her life.

The lady posted the emotional clip on the TikTok app and netizens stormed the comments section to encourage her.

Lady visits great-aunt in the village Photo credit: Ginika Emilia/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Childless elderly woman tears up

In the video posted via Ginika's TikTok account, the woman couldn't control her tears when she sighted her in her compound.

According to Ginika, she made a promise that she would visit the older woman whenever she travelled to the village.

She also encouraged her and appealed to her not to cry anymore despite the fact that she was childless at her age.

In her words:

"I went to visit my grandma's elder sister who's childless. I must visit her anytime I travel home. I love you mama. Cry no more."

Reactions as lady visits great-aunt

Nigerians stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the emotional video.

@PreshLites said:

"With you all, she has children, I was emotional watching this video, for making her happy, happiness will never depart from your lifeline."

@kasiejay said:

"My step granny was childless too, so my grandfather married my grandmother. She had 4 kids and my dad is the only son. We all grew up regarding her as grandmother, cause she raised my dad."

@its_anna wrote:

"hai I had a grand aunty like that but she was beaten had asthma attack and was left by her husband to die in the rain."

@Mummy Nathan said:

"Omo my moms elder sis who’s childless whenever I’m praying she nor dy comot my mouth I must pray fr her ooo."

@Lolo Pipiro wrote:

"God bless for looking after her, chai she just remembered that she doesn't have children."

@Big Rukky said:

"God bless u ma for make her happy happiness will never depart from ur household."

@queen mark reacted:

"The thing go still dey pain her, see her suffering at that age, God should keep providing for you, to continue giving her."

@Chisweet22 commented:

"I really shed tears watching this video coz it reminds me of a woman in my maternal home who have no child till she died and she suffered before she did. Thank GoD for today reformations."

@Bae Mirabel said:

"We just want to say a very Big thank you on her behalf and make God keep blessing you. I promise I’m not crying."

@WARRI HAIR said:

"Another day of me crying for strangers online. God bless you for putting smile on her face. You shall never know no lack. Sickness is never your portion. Greater heights."

@orihioiza added:

"May God bless you for treating her like she needs to be treated with love and compassion. May God grant you long life."

Watch the video below:

Lady carries older great grandmother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady showed off her great-grandmother and people agreed that the woman looked beautiful.

In a nice video shared on TikTok, the lady said the old woman behaves like a child each time she sees her.

Source: Legit.ng