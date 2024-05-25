A mother shared a video showing how close her little daughter is to her husband, who also loves the child dearly

In a trending video, the baby girl was seen sitting on her father's lap with her own legs crossed stylishly

Her mother watched with jealousy and even declared that the girl was like a side chick that takes over one's husband

A Nigerian woman shared a video on TikTok showing her husband and her little daughter.

In the video, the girl was playing with her father, who watched her with admiration and love in his eyes.

The baby enjoys her father's company. Photo credit: TikTok/@sabrinarichh.

Source: TikTok

In the short video shared by @sabrinarichh, the girl sat on her father's lap and crossed her legs confidently.

Her mother lamented that the child had taken over her husband in the manner of a side chick.

When she posted the video and it went viral, many TikTokers commented on it, sharing their own experiences.

The video is captioned:

"These ones are worse than side chicks. I can't even enjoy my man in peace when she is around."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby plays with her father

@Qun said:

"Did she just use the triangle method on her dad? And she can do it better than me."

@tiwoc0 commented:

"The sitting pose tells it all."

@wailer said:

"I want to be rich so my daughter can steal me from her mum."

@Sithabile Shimwambwa said:

"It's honestly her attitude for me. She's so cute."

@shikizizi said:

"She knows she’s the owner!"

@IvyYego9 commented:

"I have four of those. Just imagine."

@Kathryn said:

"She’s so pretty. She’s the girl she thinks she is."

@Bree mwendelsi said:

"My daughter enjoyed this until Jezebel came in between..we move regardless."

@betty said:

"Have you met my son who doesn't want his dad close to me?"

