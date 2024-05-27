A young lady has melted hearts on social media after sharing a lovely video of herself and her beautiful mother

The video showed her making sweet babyish faces as her mother carried her on her back while in the kitchen

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share their thoughts about the duo's relationship

A beautiful young lady has shared a touching video online to appreciate her mother's love and sacrifice.

In the video, she prayed passionately for her mother and displayed the close bond they share with each other.

Mother backs grown-up daughter Photo credit: @girl_likejess/TikTok.

Lady hops on mum's back

The lady identified with the handle @girllikejessy on TikTok, shared a video of her mother backing her in the kitchen.

In the trending video, she kept on making babyish faces as her mother carried her like a baby while cooking.

While sharing the clip online, the lady dubbed her mother a superwoman and prayed for God's blessings to overflow in her life.

"My superwoman. God bless you mama," she said.

Reactions as lady shows love for mother

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to acknowledge the love their feel for their mothers.

Others remembered their biological mothers who had passed away and mourned their unfortunate demise.

@Asan said:

"Tears rolled down my eyes as I saw this, keep resting mummy. It was 8 years yesterday since you left this wicked world."

@Hephzibah William said:

"I cried seeing dis,I wish my mum can lov me, there is no lov btwn my mum n I, she first dumped me wen I was less dan 1 mnth, I knew her wen I was grown but yet no lov, I’m all alone."

@HARMONY reacted:

"My mother for done fling by now I for done break one leg but I lover her she’s too much I love you mum."

@Angela wisdom said:

"This video really make me cry I wish I grow up to meet my mom. I don't even know what she look like."

@Micky purple said:

"I wish my mom is not sick. So painful watching my mom suffering with sickness. It's break heart."

@Hajiah Chioma said:

"I never experienced any motherly or fatherly love since I was 4/5. May God bless and keep your mum dear."

@Benz bella added:

"I am in tears right now and happy to see to posting ur lovely mom, cause I don't know my mom."

@Greatness96Greatness unisex added:

"Those with complete family are lucky we are just unlucky it hard growing up with your parents separated my life has been hell thing this day a lot I can’t even explain."

@Oreva34 stated:

"If not for my weight normally my mummy for dey carry me wait fes I dey go gym mum must carry me oo."

