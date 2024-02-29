A Nigerian lady showed off her great-grandmother, and people agreed that the woman looked beautiful

A young lady shared a video of her great-grandmother, and people described the old woman as beautiful.

The lady said the old woman was missing her which was the reason she decided to pamper her nicely.

In the video posted by @mercysochima2, the old woman was in the goat pen, and her great-granddaughter entered a lifted her up.

She carried the woman outside like a baby and had her sit down on a bench. She pampered her and wiped her tears as she appeared to be crying.

Many social media users said the lady did well by caring for the aged woman.

Reactions as lady pampers her great-grandmother

@IFE reacted:

"My grandma go say she no dey see well buh she sabi count money."

@MR.Nicholas jnr. said:

"Your grandchildren will do so for you."

@Queenrichy said:

"Person wey u carry still dy hold stick. E be like say she no trust you. Much love mama."

@PEPCrest with Bisola said:

"Oh goodness! There truly isn’t any in this life. The old woman is still pretty despite her old age. The lord continue to keep her for you. Amen!"

@Davidprecious Mhizprincess said:

"Mama was like make I hold my hand because I no trust this girl."

@nomzzy said:

"Death snatched my mum, grandmas. I never even had the opportunity to see my great-grands. For putting a smile on her face, you are blessed, and you'll live and be loved by your own children, grandchild."

