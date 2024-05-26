A boy who is writing the West African School Certificate Examination was happy when his mother visited him

The boy is in boarding school, and his mum paid him a visit and fed him with delicious rice and meat

The mother said she could not wait for the WAEC examination to be over so that her son would return home

A school boy who is writing the 2024 WAEC examination was happy when his mum paid him a visit.

The boy is in a boarding school and his mother's visit appeared to have relieved him of some examination pressure.

The student is writing WAEC and his mother visited him with food. Photo credit: Facebook/Anwulika Udanoh.

The boy's mother, Anwulika Udanoh said in a Facebook post that she could not wait for the entire WASCE to be over so her son could come home.

She posted photos of her son happily eating rice and meat she brought for him.

She said her son is close to her, noting that he slept off on her shoulder during the short visit.

She said:

"It is no longer news in the school that my son is the President of all gum-body children. He didn't even send other parents and students who were in the hall with us; he collected almost 1 hour's sleep on Mummy's body after eating. WAEC should do and finish abeg because, I am not a fan of boarding school, but, this is mandatory."

Facebook reactions

Stella Chilee said:

"Is he writing WAEC? Wishing him success. Very fine dark boy."

Olaide Wangai Akin commented:

"You’re such a sweet woman, so I can imagine how sweet of a mum you’re."

Ogbonna Elvis Ifeanyichukwu asked:

"Is this cute dude aware that my pretty, well-trained daughter is waiting for him?"

Ifediora Onyinye Gift said:

"He's so cute wish him success in is exam."

