A proud mother has shared an adorable video revealing her 11-year-old daughter's melodious voice

In the video, the young girl sang with so much passion in the bathroom while bathing her sister who was still a toddler

Social media users who watched the clip on the TikTok app took turns to shower the talented girl with accolades

An 11-year-old girl's melodious voice has attracted the attention of many netizens on the TikTok app.

The girl's mother shared the video via the platform and gushed over her daughter's talent at a young age.

11-year-old girl shows off singing talent Photo credit: @latashakimoana91/TikTok.

Young girl sings melodiously in bathroom

In the video shared via @LatashaTakimoana, the girl showed off her electrifying voice while bathing her little sister.

Her mother who was at home heard her voice and decided to make a video of the precious moment.

The video quickly went viral as many netizens got overwhelmed by her amazing voice and the passion which radiated in her voice.

Reactions trail little girl's adorable voice

Nigerians on the TikTok app did not hesitate to shower praises on the little girl over her ability to sing melodiously.

@MyPlaylist4U said:

"That voice is gonna buy you a new house one day."

@tshego commented:

"I wonder how it feels to experience someone you birthed, have such an emotion evoking talent. At that age too."

@Michaela reacted:

"Img get that girl a music teacher! there is talent to be nurtured here."

@TheRealGirlWho said:

"The breath control is extraordinary, can we say we have another prodigy like Whitney on our hands, SANG GURL, SAAAAAAAAANG."

@Iamlorenzorulli reacted:

"Please explore her gift with her so she can learn how big it is. So many kids don’t believe in themselves. I’m 28 and just started!"

@Willisha Alford said:

"Baby she's already ready for a big audience!! She is better than a bunch of famous ones I know already."

@Stacey said:

"Some of your youngests core memories will be of her big sister singing to her."

@MrsPrettyPoodle reacted:

"She bathed, served, delivered the best soap. The backup was on point too. Teddy needs to be tagged."

@Lou Sonyak said:

"She has one incredible voice! Please invest in her. Please encourage her to peruse her dreams. My parents did for me when I was that age and it was an amazing impact on life!"

@ongtruzt added:

"Me when my little sister want me to wash her hair bc she only likes me doing it and she says skylah sing so I play your videos and shes like wow."

Watch the video below:

Little girl with magical voice sings

