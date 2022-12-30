A beautiful little girl with an amazing voice has gone viral online after giving a perfect rendition of a song

In a trending video shared via TikTok, the talented girl sang Destiny's Child's 'Survivor' song and netizens marvelled at her voice

Reacting to the video, some netizens advised the little girl to be part of an international singing competition

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A little girl is fast becoming a social media sensation after displaying her unique singing talent.

In a heartwarming clip shared by @angel11_mj on TikTok, the little girl sat beside her mother to sing.

Little girl with amazing voice Photo Credit: @angel11_mj/TikTok

Source: UGC

Her proud mother filmed the moment as her little girl sang with so much passion to Destiny's Child's Survivor.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the clip, netizens expressed their amazement over the little girl's incredible voice at such a tender age.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@linnc38 said:

"That is a true star! her voice is amazing!"

@eve16angel commented:

"Oulalalala someone kiss my comment and bring me back. Shess too good."

@tivans2022 reacted:

"Talent from God never get finished. now lookk at this fresh new one."

@shalom2vespers said:

"Okey that song is like 20yrs older her buh she is awesome."

@iffybee_22 stated:

"Chai.This is purest talent. Beyonce has left the stage for the beautiful cutie of a BIG TALENT."

@prettygal01 wrote:

"Her voice alone is instrumental. You gat a best daughter in d world with a golden voice."

@diggz1314 reacted:

"Powerful voice. whereas for the camera lady, she just wanna be in the fame."

@charles8641 added:

"I love ur voice, but u should learn how to control ur breath so u can climb once there is octave."

@dennis added:

"She should audition for America got talent. Her voice is great."

Watch the video below:

Little girl uses sweet voice to sing Rema's Beamer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian kid has amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed that she is confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice. Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time.

There were those who tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng